There Is Nothing Like Igbo Presidency, My Loyalty Belongs To Tinubu And APC – Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu today intervened to end the talk of “Igbo presidency”. Pointing out that there is no such thing in Nigeria.

According to the former governor of Abia state who appeared in an interview with Arise TV this morning, he made it clear that the only president in Nigeria today is not the president of a particular region but the president of “Nigeria”. The Senate chief also spoke of his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress, as one of the senior members of the party. According to what was said today on Arise TV…

“First of all, there is no Igbo president, only through extraction will an Igbo be the president of Nigeria. I belong to a political party as everyone knows and loyalty to a political party is the first and last for anyone in a political party. The party came to power and Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the party’s presidential candidate. My loyalty and everything belongs to the party I belong to.”

