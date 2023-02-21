NEWS

There Is Nothing Like Igbo Presidency, My Loyalty Belongs To Tinubu And APC – Orji Uzor Kalu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 47 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There Is Nothing Like Igbo Presidency, My Loyalty Belongs To Tinubu And APC – Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu today intervened to end the talk of “Igbo presidency”. Pointing out that there is no such thing in Nigeria.

According to the former governor of Abia state who appeared in an interview with Arise TV this morning, he made it clear that the only president in Nigeria today is not the president of a particular region but the president of “Nigeria”. The Senate chief also spoke of his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress, as one of the senior members of the party. According to what was said today on Arise TV…

“First of all, there is no Igbo president, only through extraction will an Igbo be the president of Nigeria. I belong to a political party as everyone knows and loyalty to a political party is the first and last for anyone in a political party. The party came to power and Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the party’s presidential candidate. My loyalty and everything belongs to the party I belong to.”

Watch the full interview here.

What do you think about this? Leave a comment below and follow for more.

Content created and supplied by: GistSports (via 50minds
News )

#Igbo #Presidency #Loyalty #Belongs #Tinubu #APC #Orji #Uzor #KaluThere Is Nothing Like Igbo Presidency, My Loyalty Belongs To Tinubu And APC – Orji Uzor Kalu Publish on 2023-02-21 14:01:35



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 47 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Labour Party’s Supporter’s Hand Amputated After Attack At Lagos Rally – LP Campaign DG Reveals

8 mins ago

New opinion poll projects Tinubu’s victory, says APC’ll win 19 states

12 mins ago

Obi Meets LP Senatorial Candidate & Stakeholders In Anambra State Ahead Of Presidential Election.

16 mins ago

Chris Oyakhilome releases prophecies, reveals what he saw concerning a presidential candidate

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button