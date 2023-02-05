NEWS

There Is Nothing Like F8 And F9, You Don’t Even Know Credit Of Results – Dino Tells Tinubu

Reacting to the comments of the Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of PDP presidential campaign council has taken to his verified facebook page to correct Tinubu noting that there is nothing like F8 or F11.

Dino was seen in the video he posted on his Facebook page addressing Tinubu claiming that he couldn’t identify any of his classmates.

According to him in the video, “I am here to address Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, You said in Calabar that Obasanjo is a failure, and you said you are taking about F8, F11. We have been told that you have no classmates you, cannot identify one classmate of yours in secondary school. I didn’t believe it when people were saying that u didn’t attended secondary school.

But for you to be talking F8 , F11, in O’level result, Listen to me, Take your pen and take note, and don’t go and embrasse yourself again in public. These are the grades for O’level result either WAEC of NECO. It is F9, after F9, it’s E8, there is nothing like F8 and F11 and you say u want to become the president of Nigeria and you don’t even know the credit of results of secondary school, that means you didn’t attend secondary school.

