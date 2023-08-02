There Is Nothing About Peter Obi That Represents LP, It Is All APGA – APGA Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa

The National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa has stated that there is nothing about Peter Obi that represents the Labour Party.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State contested and lost the last presidential election under the platform of the Labour Party. He was defeated in the poll by the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Sun paper reported that Mr. Sylvester, in an interactive session with a select group of journalists in Lagos said; “I want to say this, Peter Obi or whatever qualities ascribed to him are qualities he gathered while he was governor of Anambra State under the platform of APGA implementing the manifesto of APGA”

He added; “There is nothing about Peter Obi that represents Labour Party, it is all APGA. One major manifesto programme of APGA is reducing the cost of governance, once you cut down on the cost of governance you will have resources to execute programmes that will impact the lives of people.”

He stated further; “Rochas Okorocha was elected governor on the platform of APGA and he was doing well until he left the party. Once you join the mainstream political parties, you will meet hawks that want to feed fat off the resources of the government and once this happens, you deplete the resources available to execute projects for the people”

The recent statement by Sylvester Ezeokenwa which was shared by The Sun paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

