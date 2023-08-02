There is Nothing About Peter Obi that Represents Labour Party, it is all APGA –Sylvester Ezeokenwa

In a recent interview with THE SUN, Mr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), asserted that the good qualities attributed to Peter Obi were garnered during his tenure as Anambra State Governor under the platform of APGA. He emphasized that nothing about Obi represents the Labour Party, as it is all linked to APGA.

Peter Obi and Ezeokenwa

Ezeokenwa reminisced about his days advocating for Obi, recalling how he campaigned extensively to secure his governorship. He also shared how he joined Mr. Obi’s legal team after graduating from the university, fighting to reclaim his mandate.

He said, “I want to say this, Peter Obi or whatever qualities ascribed to him are qualities he gathered while he was governor of Anambra State under the platform of APGA implementing the manifesto of APGA. There is nothing about Peter Obi that represents Labour Party, it is all APGA.”

When asked to comment on the actions taken by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ezeokenwa stated that APGA is a progressive party committed to seeing Nigeria and President Tinubu succeed. He applauded Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy, highlighting that other major contenders for the presidency had promised the same.

Ezeokenwa stressed that APGA supports a progressive Nigeria and is not in alliance with any other political party, including APC. Their interest in President Tinubu’s leadership is for him to fulfill his manifesto and ensure the betterment of Nigeria for all its citizens.

ChatterBoxx (

)