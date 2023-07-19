NEWS

There Is No Yoruba, Igbo Or Hausa When It Comes To Suffering But Many Didn’t Believe- Obi’s Lawyer

Michaelson Hon Esq, One of the lawyers of Peter obi at the presidential election petition court in Abuja has stated that sufferings does not know any tribe or religion

The lawyer made the post on his official Twitter page on Tuesday while reacting to the increase in the price of fuel

The price of fuel was increased from N500 per litre to N620 and this has been generating lots of comments from Nigerians

In his post, the lawyer said that many people were told that suffering knows no tribe or religion but they refused to listen

He said many were told that there is no Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa when it comes to suffering but they didn’t believe

“Some of you were told that there is no APC, PDP or LP, neither is there Yoruba , Igbo or Hausa or TV when it comes to Suffering but you all refused to believe “

