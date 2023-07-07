There Is No Where This Election Was Massively Rigged Than In The South-East – Onokpasa Claims

Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa, a lawyer and APC chieftain, responded to the EU report on Nigeria’s elections. While the report did not directly accuse the INEC of rigging, Onokpasa argued that the South East experienced significant manipulation. He alleged that APC members were prevented from voting and subjected to violence, particularly in Peter Obi’s heartland. By emphasizing these incidents, Onokpasa sought to refute claims that the INEC was not implicated in election rigging.

Lawyer and All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa, has responded to a recent EU report on Nigeria’s elections. The report highlighted areas for improvement in future polls but did not directly implicate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in rigging the election. However, Onokpasa claimed that if there was any region where the election was manipulated, it was the South East.

According to Onokpasa, members of the APC in the South East were prevented from voting. He alleged that party members who came to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were physically assaulted. He specifically pointed out the heartland of Peter Obi, a prominent politician in the region, where he believed the election was massively rigged. Onokpasa criticized the exaggerated percentages of votes attributed to Obi’s stronghold.

During an interview on TVC , Barrister Onokpasa voiced his concerns about the alleged irregularities in the South East. He claimed that APC supporters were targeted and subjected to violence, suggesting that this interference significantly influenced the election outcome. By highlighting the region and specific incidents, Onokpasa aimed to counter the notion that the EU report failed to implicate the INEC in rigging the election.

Hear him “All out party members in the Southeast that came to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were beaten up. There is no where this election was massively Rigged than in the South-East especially in Peter Obi’s heartland where he kept bringing up crazy percentages of the votes ” Barrister Onokpasa said during the interview on TVC .

Watch below video from 15 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/live/D6Gkr6f-vSs?feature=share

Billcame (

)