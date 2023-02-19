There Is No Way I Can Cast My Vote For Atiku Or Tinubu- Oby Ezekwesili

With just few days left before the 2023 presidential election will be conducted, former Nigerian minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has disclosed that there is no way she is going to support the candidature of either Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, Oby Ezekwesili argued that when she took a look at Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, neither of them met her criteria for determining who is right for the presidency.

She said anybody who intends to become Nigeria’s president must have competence, character and capacity.

The former minister however, encouraged Nigerians to vote for whoever they believe will give them a listening ear. According to her, such candidate should be someone who will listen to their complaints.

Oby Ezekwesili said “There is no way I can cast my vote for Atiku or Tinubu. I have a framework of leadership: character, competence and capacity. Citizens who want a break with what they’ve seen in these decades and decades of failure, should at least vote for a candidate that they can relate to, a candidate that would listen to what it is that they care about.”

