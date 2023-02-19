There Is No Way I Can Cast A Vote For Atiku Or Tinubu, They Don’t Meet My Framework Of Capacity-Oby Ezekwesili

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Minister of Education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has revealed the presidential candidate she will support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, the outspoken activist and social media influencer stated that she will support the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Peter Obi, the standard flagbearer of the Labour Party is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections. He has been enjoying massive support from many Nigerians since he declared his presidential ambition.

Oby Ezekwesili, who is known for her outspokenness stated that there is no way she can cast a vote for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party or Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

In her words; “There is no way I can cast a vote for Atiku or Tinubu… they don’t meet my framework of character, competence, and capacity… Only Obi fits the description.

