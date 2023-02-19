This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There Is No Single Difference Between Peter Obi & Tinubu; They’re Both The Same – Seun Kuti

Son of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Seun, was recently granted an interview with Daddy Freeze, during which he discussed Peter Obi, the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Seun Kuti observed, “Peter Gregory Obi and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are virtually indistinguishable from one another in every respect. To my mind, there is no difference between the two.” He went on to say that “the only thing that differentiates them is that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in power in Lagos for a longer period of time than Peter Obi was in power in Anambra.”

Speaking further, Fela’s son stated, “one of the things that provides dignity to man is owning a roof therefore when Peter Gregory Obi was governor, how many public housing units did he build in Anambra state?” Fela’s son was referring to the number of public housing units that Obi had built in Anambra state.

Lastly, Seun Kuti said, “After this live broadcast, I will forward some reports to Daddy Freeze so that it is not possible for anyone to say that I am only accusing Peter Gregory Obi. Before I came here to speak, I researched this nation and the backgrounds of those who have held positions of power in this nation, so I am well-versed in the relevant facts.”

