There Is No Shame In Being A Trader, Peter Obi Made His Money From His Hard Work- Ndi Kato

A spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Ndi Kato has reacted to a statement credited to the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

During his appearance at Chatham House some days ago, Rabiu Kwankwaso while attempting to jibe Peter Obi, said he is a PhD degree holder and not a trader.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News, Ndi Kato while discrediting Rabiu Kwankwaso’s statement, said there is no shame in being a trader and that Peter Obi did not make his money from government coffers but from his hard work.

She said the former Anambra state governor has changed the way politics is being played in the country and that if not for him, some politicians would’ve been seen frying maize by the roadside.

Ndi Kato said “Peter Obi is solely responsible for bringing the kind of conversations we are having in this election season. If he was not here, we will be talking about frying maize by the roadside or drinking pure water in front of little children. He has changed the way in which politicking is happening in Nigeria. There is no shame in being a trader, he (Peter Obi) is one who has made his money not from the coffers of government but from his hard work and it’s why he always talk about the scourge of wealth without enterprise.”

