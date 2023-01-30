“There Is No More Molue Buses In Lagos But Onitsha Is Still How It Was When Peter Obi Was Gov”-Adams Oshiomole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many hours ago, the former national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Comrade Adams Oshiomole, spoke about Labour Party’s Peter Obi after welcoming the presidential flag bearer of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, into the state.

Adams Oshiomole said, “there is no more Molue buses in Lagos state today but Onitsha is still how it was when Peter Obi was governor. The carnage in Oshodi is no longer there but the one in Onitsha is still there till date. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the governor of Lagos state just like Peter Obi was the governor of Anambra state.”

Speaking further, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “I am sure that if each and everyone of us is asked about the challenges confronting Nigeria, we will effortlessly read them out. What we need to solve those challenges is a renewed hope, not tears or self-pity.”

Revealing why he is supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “my support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu flows from the fact that when many faded, he remained constant. Another reason is because he had made unbreakable records in Lagos state. One of these records is that all the 774 local governments are represented in Lagos state.”

Lastly, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, “when I was the labour chairman, I challenged Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay wages like federal government and he assured me that he will get it done. Today, you will agree with me that Tinubu helped in how huge revenues are generated internally in Lagos state.”

