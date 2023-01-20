This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There is no more Fulani settlement in Ebonyi, and Anambra – Fulani leader, Saidu Baso laments

According to a news that was published by the Punch Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that a Fulani leader in the South-East region, whose name was given as Ardo Saidu Baso, has spoken on the attacks on northerners in the Eastern region of the country.

While talking, he lamented that the Fulani people were being constantly attacked by some people who do not want them to reside in the region.

However, during the interview, he was asked how his people have been coping with the attacks and while he was speaking, he said they were praying God’s intervention, to put an end to the peril because, the situation is not palatable, especially in the five Igbo speaking states of Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Imo.

Talking, he said there is no peace of mind, as many Fulani people have lost their homes while many of them have been killed.

He said, “As we speak, there is no more Fulani settlement in Ebonyi, and Anambra, except those Fulani that trade inside the town. In Abia State, we are lucky to still have one Fulani settlement, and this is because it is located in a neighbourhood that is close to a military barracks.”

Further talking, he said they still have people in Enugu State and that the Enugu State Government is trying.

Content created and supplied by: Mediateehem (via 50minds

News )

