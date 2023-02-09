‘There Is No House In Lagos State That You Will Not Find An Obidient Person’ – Abiodun Dabiri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abiodun Abubakar Dabiri, the Labour Party candidate for Lagos State Central senatorial district, claimed in an interview with Central that his party’s candidates benefited from Peter Obi’s track record.

According to him, running a campaign in Lagos State has been a breeze because so many people there are eager to help out on their own will. He made the point that obedience is the norm in every home in Lagos State. According to Dabiri, the opposition is in a state of fear because they’ve noticed a shift in the last several months.

“I learned that the Obidient movement is natural,” he declared. All across the world, there are enclaves of Labour Party supporters; I receive calls from them every day. Let’s have a conversation, please. These types of folks are all over the place.

And, as you can see, there isn’t a single residence in Lagos state where an Obidient person lives. And they come with the purpose of helping the cause. To put it simply, we are merely acting as a facilitator.

Loyalnews (

)