There Is No House In Lagos State That You Will Not Find An Obidient Person – Abiodun Dabiri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abiodun Abubakar Dabiri, the Labour Party candidate for the Lagos State Central senatorial district, claimed in an interview with Central that Peter Obi’s reputation has made it simpler for Labour Party candidates to gain attention.

In Lagos State, he claimed that their campaign had been stress-free and full with volunteers eager to participate in the voting process. He emphasized that every household in Lagos State has at least one submissive member. According to Dabiri, the opposition has begun to worry as a result of realizing that things have changed over the past few months.

He declared, “I found that the Obidient movement is organic. Every day I receive calls from people saying, “We are here, we are meeting because of the Labour Party,” proving that there are pockets of people everywhere. We’re hoping folks will contact us. These people are all around us.

And, as you can see, an Obidient person may be found in every home in Lagos State. They also have a definite purpose to help the movement when they arrive. Simply bringing them together is all we are doing.



Jamila123 (

)