There Is No Government Directive For Sit-at-home In The South-East – Hope Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has disclosed that the reason people are afraid to come out for business in the South-East during Sit-at-home order is because of the fear of death.

Hope Uzodinma stated that there is no directive from the state government or local government for sit-at-home in the South-East, however, the past experience the people of the geo-political zone has had in the past is what has been ensuring obedience from them.

Hope Uzodinma made this statement while talking to the press during his visit to president Bola Tinubu as he hoped to get necessary support from the president to tackle insecurity in the South-East.

Hope Uzodinma disclosed that he is trying to engage in perception management so that the fear in people’s minds regarding the sit-at-home can be removed. Hope Uzodinma went on to say that he believes that the sit-at-home order and other security challenges can be overcome when the federal government sets up a good security measure to manage the situation.

