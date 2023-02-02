NEWS

There Is No Going Back, The Journey To Take Back Nigeria Is Now Or Never – Peter Obi Reaffirms

The former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has pledged to all Nigerians that there is no going back in the race to rescue Nigeria. He said that no matter the circumstances nothing can stop him from continuing the journey for the seat of the presidency.

He made the statement through his official Twitter handle, saying that the race is on and there is no going back. Urging all Nigerians to work hand in hand in the journey to take back and rescue the country. It was reported that the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar claimed to be in talks with him and the New Nigerian Peoples Party, (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The former governor debunked the information saying that he is not in any talk with anyone over the presidential ticket.

“Good Morning Nigeria. The march is on. There is no going back; no stopping; we must all work hand-in-hand. The journey to take back Nigeria is Now or Never”

Source: Daily Post

