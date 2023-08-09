‘There Is No Francophone Country In Africa Where France Does Not Have A Battalion There -Bode George

Chief Bode George, a former Military Governor of Ondo State, has claimed that France has deployed military forces in all French-speaking countries in Africa. In an interview with Arise TV news, he suggested that the recent military coups in these nations may be a response to the ongoing neo-colonialism in the region. He further emphasized that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) can only address these concerns by initiating dialogues with the military leaders.

He said, ”The Underlining Crisis that is engaging all these Francophone countries today dates back to the Colonialism approach of the French people. While the British had a different style, the French had the principle of assimilation. In other words, they didn’t let go and there’s no French Francophone country in Africa where France does not have a battalion stationed there. Since we got our independence, have you seen British troops being stationed here? The answer is No. So they are fighting something that is not akin to their own system.”

