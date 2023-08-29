There Is No Explanation To Give Nigerians For Failure — President Tinubu Warns Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has told his ministers to be diligent in their service to the nation because of high expectations from Nigerians.

Tinubu, in a press statement on Monday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, urged his ministers to look beyond titles and offices and stay focused on their tasks as “failure would not be explained away under his watch.”

The president informed the new ministers that their daily activities reflected the hopes and aspirations of 200million fellow Nigerians, and that he would offer the focused leadership required to stop failure in its tracks and achieve long-term progress.

“We shall evolve a homegrown re-engineering of our finances, a reimagined stewardship of our resources, and we will let the economy work for the people of this country. There are so many things we can and will do. Yes, some cynics will say it is impossible. But in your own dictionary of service, everything is possible, and it must be possible,” the President was quoted in the statement.

The president emphasised that anyone who believed that appointments were for a fixed term was mistaken, and he expressed confidence that his carefully selected cabinet members understand that his government is a new one with a new approach and a new mandate to deliver for Nigeria without lamentation or excuses.

The statement continued: “We have the talent. We have the level of intellectual capacity required to turn this country around. We will make sure that the country is on the right path to succeed on behalf of more than 200 million Nigerians who rely on us,” the President affirmed.

“President Tinubu noted that the country would rely on the experience, skill, intellect, and networking of those who had been appointed to make headway in the challenging times, and failure would not be explained away under his watch.

“You and I know that expectations are high, and these are tough times. We must work hard and move ourselves to create a buoyant economy that will serve Nigeria. We have an employment rate that is unacceptable, and we are facing threats from climate change. In order to turn things around, you have been selected to perform your utmost best. Our policy implementation will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity. Without security, there can be no investment,” the President said.

“Humbled by the mandate God had given to him, the President reminded his cabinet that he is only one man and that their innovative thinking to solve problems will shape his leadership as a President who listens.

“It is in your hands now. I am ready to listen and to cooperate. I am ready even to be corrected. Only God is perfect. You have been asked to fetch water from a dry well. The challenges are great, but we will deliver for Nigerians. I am happy to be the captain of this vehicle.”

“It is a great commitment that you have made to the country. Since your inauguration as a minister, you have become a servant for the people, serving all of the people, all of the time,” the statement added.