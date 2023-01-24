There Is No Evidence Of Bola Tinubu Being Involved In Drug Trafficking – Fani-Kayode Reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the former Minister of Ation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the recent drug trafficking allegation that was leveled against the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating it clearly that there is absolutely no single evidence linking Bola Tinubu with drug trafficking.

Speaking further, Mr Fani-Kayode described the allegation as childish, stating it clearly that no serious Nigerian will take such allegation very seriously. He went on and made it known that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will defeat them squarely and roundly in the forthcoming election and after the election, they will look into the allegation and take them to court.

Mr Fani-Kayode made this disclosure when he was interviewed on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

On several occasions, the members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have accused the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of being involved in drug trafficking some years back. The allegation which he has continued to deny.

Be it as it may, let’s watch and see how everything will eventually end, come next month. What’s your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

