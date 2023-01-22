NEWS

There Is No Doubt That Obi Is Popular On Social Media But People Of Zamfara Don’t Know Him- Obong Nsima Ekere

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview, A Former Managing Director, and the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere said there is no doubt that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi is popular on social media but people in Zamfara and Gombe don’t know him.

He made this statement when asked if his party (APC) Is threatened by the growing popularity of Peter Obi of the Labour Party

While responding, Obong Nsima Ekere said “we are not moved by social media popularity. What percentage of Nigerians is on social media? Very negligible compared to the number of real voters. Peter Obi is very popular on social media, no doubt about that, and you know that talk is cheap. The people in the rural areas of Zamfara and Gombe states don’t know Peter Obi

Dear esteemed readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts down in the comment section

Ikechukwu (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Buhari To Lead APC Presidential Campaign To Bauchi

2 mins ago

Kano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Denies Sending Northerners Out Of Anambra

10 mins ago

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

16 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button