There Is No Doubt That Obi Is Popular On Social Media But People Of Zamfara Don’t Know Him- Obong Nsima Ekere

In an interview, A Former Managing Director, and the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere said there is no doubt that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi is popular on social media but people in Zamfara and Gombe don’t know him.

He made this statement when asked if his party (APC) Is threatened by the growing popularity of Peter Obi of the Labour Party

While responding, Obong Nsima Ekere said “we are not moved by social media popularity. What percentage of Nigerians is on social media? Very negligible compared to the number of real voters. Peter Obi is very popular on social media, no doubt about that, and you know that talk is cheap. The people in the rural areas of Zamfara and Gombe states don’t know Peter Obi”

