NEWS

There Is No Doubt In My Mind That Attack On Niger Would Result In Massive Military Conflagration-FFK

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

A former Minister of Ation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the recent development in the Republic of Niger. There is an ongoing coup in the west African country and the Economic Committee of West Africa States, ECOWAS is doing everything humanly possible to end the coup.

( Photo Credit – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Facebook Page )

Reacting on his verified Facebook page, Femi Fani-Kayode said; “If Niger Republic and her allies deliberately open a corridor for the elements of ISIS, AQIM, ISWAP etc to move into Benin and Togo, ECOWAS’ weakest link, then the whole of Nigeria’s western borders, from Sokoto to Lagos, would be vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Femi Fani-Kayode added; “There is no doubt im my mind that an attack on Niger Republic would result in a massive military conflagration that will engulf the entire West African sub-region and which would eventually spread to North, Central and East Africa.”

( Photo Credit – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Facebook Page )

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I See A Revolution Coming -Fr. Mbaka Warns Nigerian Leaders, Says God Will Be Involved This Time

7 mins ago

Bazoum Allowed his People to Suffer & was Insensitive to their Yearnings for Freedom- Fani Kayode.

9 mins ago

Tinubu Is Looking For Legitimacy Which Is Why He’s Doing The Bidding Of The Western World – Prof Usman Yusuf

17 mins ago

Almost 90% Of The Governors Tinubu Appointed As Minister Failed Their People In The State – Nabena

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button