There Is No Doubt In My Mind That Attack On Niger Would Result In Massive Military Conflagration-FFK

A former Minister of Ation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the recent development in the Republic of Niger. There is an ongoing coup in the west African country and the Economic Committee of West Africa States, ECOWAS is doing everything humanly possible to end the coup.

Reacting on his verified Facebook page, Femi Fani-Kayode said; “If Niger Republic and her allies deliberately open a corridor for the elements of ISIS, AQIM, ISWAP etc to move into Benin and Togo, ECOWAS’ weakest link, then the whole of Nigeria’s western borders, from Sokoto to Lagos, would be vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Femi Fani-Kayode added; “There is no doubt im my mind that an attack on Niger Republic would result in a massive military conflagration that will engulf the entire West African sub-region and which would eventually spread to North, Central and East Africa.”

