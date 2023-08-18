There Is No Difference Between Buhari & BAT & We’re Going To Say It Very Clearly Now – Mahdi shehu

Dr. Mahdi Shehu, a Political Activist, recently expressed his concerns about the recent appointments made by President Bola Tinubu in the South West region. He shared his views during an interview on Arise Tv news, comparing President Tinubu to Buhari and pointing out the similarities between their approaches. He stated that the South West has gained significant influence across various sectors due to these appointments.

Dr. Shehu said, “Let’s make it clear: Buhari and Tinubu are practically the same. Take a look at what has been allocated to the South West. Firstly, we have the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where the current governor, Emefiele, is from the South West. However, due to Emefiele’s ongoing tenure, another CBN governor won’t be appointed soon.”

He went on to illustrate that the South West’s influence stretches across numerous areas such as Commercial Banks, Financial Institutions, a large majority of Micro Finance Banks, the Ministry of Finance, the role of coordinating minister for the economy, marine and blue economy power, transport, and Petroleum. Adding to this, the Senior Minister of Petroleum and even the President himself have connections to the South West. Dr. Shehu likened this situation to the gradual formation of the Oduduwa republic, suggesting a pattern of insensitivity similar to that of Buhari.

Hear him: ”There is no difference between Buhari and Tinubu and we are going to say it very clearly now. For example, look at what goes to the South West. Number one is the CBN but cause Emefiele is under charge now, they will never appoint another CBN governor. And this guy acting as the CBN governor is from the South West”.

