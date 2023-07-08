‘There is no death as intense and painful as losing a child’ – May Yul Edochie

Few moments ago, May Yul Edochie took to social media to open up on the death of her son, Kambilichukwu Edochie for the first time. Recall that few months ago, May and her husband, Yul lost their son, Kambilichukwu to the cold hands of death and she has publicly stepped out to speak for the first time since the sad incident took place.

In a post shared on her Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 8th day of July, 2023 May stated that Words are not enough to express her gratitude to the general public. She revealed that when you lose a husband, you are called a widow, when you lose a wife, you are addressed as a widower, when you lose both parents, you are called an orphan but she can not find an English word for loosing a child and she thinks that there’s no death as intense and painful as loosing a child.

May Yul Edochie further stressed that they are still in inexpressible grief but however, she wants the general public to know that she and her family are fine by God’s special grace.

“In her Words”

“Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals, we believe that this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain. When you loose a husband, you are called a widower, when you loose a father, you become fatherless, when you loose a mother, you become motherless, when you loose both parents, you are addressed as an orphan, when you loose a sibling, it’s addressed as a forgotten mourner. Other than

vilomah which means against a natural order, I can not find an English word for loosing a child. I do not think there’s any death as intense and painful as loosing one’s child. We are still in inexpressible grief, however, I want you all to know that we are fine by God’s special grace”, May Yul Edochie wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public with many taking to the comment section to react.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)