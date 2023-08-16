There Is No Cabinet In 77 Days When The Constitution Says It Must Be Done Within 60Days – Kenneth Okonkwo

Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has stated that the present administration has refused to assemble its cabinet in 77 Days when the constitution states that it should be done within 60days

The labour party Chieftain took to his official Twitter page on Wednesday to make the statement

His statement is coming as a result of some of the policies and decisions that the present administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu have made

He started his conversation by stating that the present administration is playing with the future and destiny of Nigeria and Nigerians going by its policies and appointments

In his post, he said that the subsidy is gone and there is no cabinet in 77 Days when the constitution states that a cabinet must be assembled within 60 days

