‘There Is Inequality In The Way An Igbo Man Is Being Seen In Nigeria’ – Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, has voiced the concerns of the people in the South East region of Nigeria, claiming that they are strongly convinced of being marginalized at the federal level. In an interview with Channels TV, he expressed that the average Igbo person feels a deep sense of discontentment regarding the treatment of their region. Ubah emphasized the need to address the raised issues to put an end to the marginalization experienced by the people.

He said, ”There is inequality in the way an Igbo man is being seen in Nigeria. The way we are not having our way where we are supposed to have our way. And no Igbo man will tell you that he doesn’t have sympathy with how we are treated in Nigeria. Until some of these issues about marginalization are being addressed, then we can have a better understanding that we belong to this country. It’s affecting us and it’s affecting our political structure.”

SOURCE: Channels TV Page

