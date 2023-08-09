There Is Increased Security & Safety Along Kaduna Abuja Road, Kudos To Security Agencies-Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to say there is increased security and safety along Kaduna-Abuja road.

“There is increased security and safety along the Kaduna Abuja road. Kudos to the security agencies. But it’s difficult to know whether a snake is dead or just sleeping.”

