There Is Increased Security & Safety Along Kaduna Abuja Road, Kudos To Security Agencies-Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to say there is increased security and safety along Kaduna-Abuja road. 

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to commend the security agencies on the improvement in the security situation on the Abuja-Kaduna road.

According to the statement made known by the former lawmaker on his official Twitter page, he said there is improved security and safety along the Kaduna Abuja road. 

On that note, Shehu Sani added to his statement by commending the security agencies on their effort on the road.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by noting that it’s difficult to comprehend whether a snake is dead or just sleeping.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“There is increased security and safety along the Kaduna Abuja road. Kudos to the security agencies. But it’s difficult to know whether a snake is dead or just sleeping.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

