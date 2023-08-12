NEWS

There Is Hardly Any Family In The Core North That Does Not Have Relatives From Niger – Fani-Kayode

As the proposed military invasion of the Niger Republic continues to loom in the horizon, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, and former Minister of Ation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the Tinubu administration not to get involved in the armed conflict for the sake of Nigerians who have relatives in that country.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, August 12, FFK, who was a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, argued that Nigeria and Niger are so closely-knit that families in the north have ancestral relatives from the french-speaking country.

Going further, the former ation minister alleged that the wife of the head of Niger’s military regime, General Tchiani hails from Kebbi State.

He wrote; “The wife of General Adourahman Tchiani, the head of the military junta in Niger, is actually a Nigerian from Kangiwa in Kebbi State, whilst his Emir, the Emir of Dosso in Niger, owes allegiance and pays homage to the Emir of Argungu in Nigeria. That is how connected the two countries are.

The truth is that there is hardly any family in the core north that does not have relatives from and in Niger.”

