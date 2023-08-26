There Is Coming A Global Economic Holocaust – Bishop Oyedepo Prophecies

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, has prophecied that there will be a coming global economic holocaust. He gave this prophecy during his sermon at the Annual International Youth Alive Convention.

He declared that the economic holocaust will hit every nation.

“There is coming a global economic holocaust. There will be no where to run to,” he declared. “Every country will suffer the economic holocaust.”

He declared that it would be after the order of the famine in Genesis 47:13-27. According to the scriptures, the famine was so strong that the people sold their lands to buy food, and when they had sold everything they had, they sold themselves.

“They sold they lands. What about their houses? When you sell your land what will remain? People were hanging for sale on themselves,” he declared.

However, he revealed that those that take a strong stance in the covenant of God will be exempted from the economic holocaust. He shared that even with the tough famine in Egypt, the people of Israel prospered in Goshen.

“There was a people in verse 27. They were exempted from the harsh economic holocaust. Only those who take cover in the covenant of God will be exempted from the harsh economic holocaust about to cover the world,” he warned.

He then revealed that the church, currently, is prospering in spite of the economic problems plaguing the nation.

“Dollar is tumbling up and down, yet we are building more churches. We are building The Ark in this depressed economy. There is no foreign input in The Ark project. We have not put any pressure on anybody. Even Satan knows we are not under this economy,” he said.

What are your thoughts on this? Share them in the comments. Be blessed.

Click here and skip to 1 hour 35 minutes of the video to hear the Bishop’s exact words.

