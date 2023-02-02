‘There Is An Attempt To Pave Way For A Presidential Candidate With The Cashless Policy’ – FFK

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Ation Minister and a member of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council, Femi Fani Kayode has alleged that there is a deliberate effort by the CBN Governor and some people at the Aso Rock to pave a way for a particular Presidential candidate with this cashless policy.

FFK stated in a Channels TV interview that the Cashless policy is coming at a time when Nigerians need money to be able to enhance their business which is at the beginning of the year. He argued that the CBN governor is not looking at the suffering of Nigerians which he claimed the APC are very concerned about.

He said, ‘ I don’t think Atiku is a strong candidate, I think he’s weak but that is not the major issue. My own view is that there is an attempt to create chaos in this country, and there is an attempt to pave way for a Presidential candidate with the Cashless policy.

This is what I see going on and I must tell you that I find it questionable that the policy of the governor of the central bank Nigeria. I don’t question the policy itself, I question the timing of the policy. People are suffering, people are going through hell. And I knew at Christmas that this is what they are going to do.”

