‘There Is A Written Agreement That After Buhari Finishes His Tenure, Tinubu Will Take Over’ – Jaafar

Jaafar Jaafar, a Kano state politician and a former Special media assistant to Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has alleged that the North might not be following the set-aside agreement being sealed before the 2023 election. Jaafar revealed that there is a written agreement between the North and the South in the APC that after President Muhammadu Buhari eight years tenure, Tinubu will take over from him.

Jaafar stated that the delicate situation on ground is that there will be a lack of trust in the North if Asiwaju loses the upcoming election. He argued that although the APC Northern governors are campaigning for him, the people are not yielding and showing interest in Asiwaju’s candidature. According to him, the crowds at Tinubu’s northern campaigns are mere spectacles in the eyes.

He said, ”You see, Northern governors are the ones supporting Tinubu especially the APC governors. For instance, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and El-Rufai are all clearly coming out to support their candidate.

The major problem Tinubu’s presidency will create is that the North is treacherous. Once Tinubu fails, the North will be seen as a region that does not honour agreements because there is a written agreement that after Buhar finishes, Tinubu will take over, and that power will shift to the South, particularly to the South West.”

