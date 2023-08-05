There Is A Lot Of Pain Out There, But It Is The Right Approach For A Long-Term Gain – Ajuri Ngelale

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale had stated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu knows that there is a lot of pain out there due to the removal of subsidy, but the pain will be short term to achieve a long gain for everyone. He said in an interview with Arise TV that owing to this pain, the President had approved one billion for the purchase of CNG fuelled buses to ease their pain. According to him, although the price of commodities and energy has gone up, it will not last for long.

He said, “We acknowledge the fact that there is a lot of pain out there and both the price of commodities and energy have gone up, which was caused by the removal of subsidy. But it is the right approach for a short-term pain for the long-term gain. The president has recognized that Nigerians are in pain and has made provision for 100 billion, naira for the purchase of 3000 CNG fuelled buses which will reduce the pain on Nigerians.”

