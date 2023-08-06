There Is A Determination To Put An End To Coup & To Make An Example Of Niger Republic – ECOWAS

The Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has noted that there is a steely determination by the ECOWAS Heads of States and government to end the problem of Coup D’etat in the West African sub-region, noting that they will use Niger Republic as an example, so as to end the problem of coup in the sub region.

The ECOWAS leaders made this disclosure while addressing a press conference, noting that they will never allow any form of disruption of democracy in the sub region.

The group said; “There is a steely determination our heads of states and government to put an end to it(coup d’etat) and to make an example of Niger Republic and to make sure that never again are we going to allow the disruption of democratic consolidation in our region.”

Furthermore, they noted that the chief of defence staffs of the ECOWAS member countries and their teams are working round the clock to come out with concept of operation and eventual military intervention in the Republic of Niger, so as to restore Constitutional order in the country and to make sure that the detained President, Mohammed Bazoum is released.

In addition, they made it known that those who know about the history of Nigeria will know that the present Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was among those who made sure that democracy returned in Nigeria and West Africa and therefore will not watch the military take over west Africa again.

