‘There Is A Cabal In The Presidency Who Want To Rig The Election For A Presidential Candidate’ -Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has joined the bandwagon of Nigerian politicians to proclaim that there are political heavyweights from the Presidency that want to manipulate the 2023 general election for a particular Presidential candidate.

Wike speaking during PDP campaign in Rivers state claimed that this so-called candidate has been exposed publicly by the Northern Governors. Wike alleged that there is a need for the Peoples Democratic Party to understand that the G5 governors are important to their success in the 2023 polls. He stated that their fight is not to leave the party but to give them a chance in the party. According to him, the presidential candidate who had gone to seek for support at the Presidential level has been exposed and left stranded at the moment.

He said, “I’m a proud man and I take my shoulder very high. It is not to abuse me, come home, and win the election. I have told you people, even if you put a knife in my neck, I will not change until the right thing is done.

All the show of pride that G5 is not needed has been exposed. There is a cabal in the Presidency who wants to rig the election for a Presidential candidate but they have been exposed? Those saying they don’t want G5 have been exposed, and whatever they do, they need us now.”

Oxygen (

)