There Can’t Be Rerun In Any Election Where A Winner Has Been Announced& Inaugurated-Ibrahim Mocks LP

The All Progressives Congress Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim has reacted to the claim by the Labour Party that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC was preparing for rerun ahead of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Punch paper reported that Bala Ibrahim, in an exclusive interview said; “I really don’t get it. It looks like LP is still in labour while forgetting that the maternity is already close. How can you have a rerun in an election you have won and have been declared a winner? What election are they talking about? Is it the 2027 election? “

He stated further; “Of course, there can’t be a rerun in any election where a winner has been announced, inaugurated and its government is being formed. LP should better wake up.”

