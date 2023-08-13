There Can’t Be Rerun In Any Election Where A Winner Has Been Announced& Inaugurated-Ibrahim Mocks LP

The Director of Publicity for the All Progressives Congress, Bala Ibrahim, responded to the Labour Party’s assertion that the ruling APC was preparing for a rerun ahead of the impending judgment from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal seated in Abuja.

It’s worth noting that, as reported by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged victorious in the presidential race, triumphing over other formidable contenders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, to secure the highest political office in the nation.

Both Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are contesting the legitimacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the Presidential Election Tribunal located in Abuja. The Nigerian populace eagerly awaits the court’s ruling following a comprehensive examination of all the petitions.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch paper, Bala Ibrahim said; “I really don’t get it. It looks like LP is still in labour while forgetting that the maternity is already close. How can you have a rerun in an election you have won and have been declared a winner? What election are they talking about? Is it the 2027 election? “

He stated further; “Of course, there can’t be a rerun in any election where a winner has been announced, inaugurated and its government is being formed. LP should better wake up.”

