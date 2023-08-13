“There Can’t Be Rerun In Any Election Where A Winner Has Been Announced& Inaugurated” – Bala Ibrahim To LP

The All Progressives Congress Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, addressed the Labour Party’s claim that the ruling APC was gearing up for a rerun ahead of the upcoming judgment from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

It’s important to mention that, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s report, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, emerged as the winner in the presidential race. He prevailed over other strong contenders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, securing the highest political office in the nation.

Both Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, are challenging the legitimacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The Nigerian public eagerly anticipates the court’s verdict after a thorough examination of all the petitions.

In an exclusive interview with THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER, Bala Ibrahim commented, “I find it puzzling. It seems like LP is still in the process of giving birth, not realizing that labor is almost over. How can there be a rerun in an election that has already been won and the winner declared? What election are they referring to? Is it the 2027 election?”

He added, “Certainly, there cannot be a rerun in any election where a winner has been announced, inaugurated, and a government is being formed. LP needs to wake up to reality.”

