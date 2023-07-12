There Can’t be any Rerun, LP Defeating Tinubu in Lagos Shows The Integrity of The Election – Iyiola Omisore

The National Secretary of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, recently asserted that there will not be a rerun of the 2023 Presidential Election. During an appearance on Channels Television, Omisore addressed the hopes of the Labour Party for the election to be annulled and called for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a rerun. However, he provided compelling reasons why a rerun would be unnecessary.

Omisore highlighted the outcome of the election in Lagos State, where Peter Obi of the Labour Party emerged victorious against Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to Omisore, the fact that Obi defeated Tinubu demonstrates the integrity of the election process. He further emphasized that the victory of Obi, a candidate from an opposition party, in Tinubu’s supposed stronghold, exemplifies the neutral stance of the APC.

“Additionally, it reveals the unbiased nature of the party and substantiates the reasons why the APC emerged victorious across the country,” Omisore stated.

He said, “There can’t be any rerun for God’s sake because it was a clear win. Labour defeating Tinubu in Lagos is the beauty of democracy, and it shows the sanctity (Integrity) of that election. It shows the neutrality of the party, and it shows the evidential reason APC won across the board.”

The 2023 Presidential Election is currently being challenged in court by Obi and Atiku Abubakar. However, Omisore’s reasoning suggests that a rerun is unlikely, given the decisive nature of Obi’s triumph in Lagos State. Tinubu’s significant influence and previous two-term governance in the state make Obi’s victory even more noteworthy.

The question remains: do we agree with Omisore’s assessment that a rerun may not be necessary? While it is essential to consider the potential merits of the legal challenges raised by Obi and Abubakar, the outcome in Lagos State undoubtedly raises compelling questions about the need for a rerun.

It is crucial to remember that the sanctity of the electoral process is paramount in any democracy. Therefore, if the election truly reflected the will of the people, as evidenced by Obi’s victory in Lagos State, it would be challenging to justify the necessity of a rerun. However, the final decision ultimately rests with the courts and the INEC, who will carefully evaluate the evidence and legal arguments presented.

In conclusion, Omisore’s assertion that there may not be a rerun for the 2023 Presidential Election provides an interesting perspective. The significance of Obi’s victory in Lagos State and the implications it holds for the overall election results cannot be overlooked. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how the ongoing legal challenges will impact the final resolution of this issue.

source: Vanguard

