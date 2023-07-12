There can not be any rerun for God’s sake because it was a clear win- Iyiola Omisore to LP

Iyiola omisore, the national secretary of the all progressives congress (apc), has denied the labour party’s assertion that the ruling party is planning for a rerun of the presidential election. Omisore said in an interview with channels television’s politics today on tuesday that there is no reason for a rerun since the apc declared itself the winner of the february 25th presidential election.

On wednesday, july 12th, vanguard published his address. Professor eddie oparaoji, the national president of the labour party, julius abure, reportedly said that the apc was preparing for a rerun in a virtual meeting held on monday.

Abure said in a tweet that the acting national publicity secretary of the labour party, obiora ifoh, had stated that their intention was not to seek nullification of the election but rather a direct declaration of peter obi as nigeria’s president.

To avoid being caught unprepared, he urged party members to be vigilant in the event of a rerun. Omisore accused the labour party of deceitful deception by implying, “the labour party has a penchant for deceiving its supporters with unfounded allegations,” he said.

Omisore dismissed the possibility when asked about the apc’s alleged plans for a rerun, saying, “there can’t be a rerun for god’s sake because it was a clear victory.” Dear readers, what are your thoughts on omisore’s remark? Please feel free to share your thoughts with us.

