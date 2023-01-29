This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There are two types of Fulani, I have seen some speaking Igbo, I have seen some speaking Yoruba—Sheikh Gumi

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic cleric from the North who is also well-known for his interactions with the bandits and herdsmen terrorizing the North-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria, reportedly revealed that there are two types of Fulani and that not all Fulani people are criminals in an article that appeared in the Vanguard Newspaper online this morning.

When asked if the Fulani people in Nigeria are getting a bad rap for being held responsible for the security instability, he responded that there are actually two types of Fulani in the nation, and only one of them is upset with the government. This was during an interview with Vanguard’s correspondent.

He stated, “There are two categories of Fulani, including herdsmen, in the interview. They will tell you that they have inherited livestock in the past five generations, as is customary, and that Fulani people can be found all across the town. In fact, I doubt that any tribe has intermarried with other tribes more than the Fulani tribe, as you can see an Igbo who speaks Fulani if you travel to the East. I’ve observed some people speaking Igbo and others Yoruba.

He continued by saying, “Whether you are Fulani or not, these herders would fight anyone. Once you live in a town, you are a part of the administration. They will battle you to the death because you are one of the individuals who are defrauding them.”

Content created and supplied by: Jamila123



