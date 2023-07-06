“There Are Two Red Flags In Mmesoma’s UTME Result When I Saw It” – Ex – Minister Chidoka

Chidoka who was the former minister of ation and the owner of the CBT center, where Mmesoma sat for her UTME examination has opened up concerning what he observed about her result. According to an information shared by Sahara reporters, Chidoka has urged Mmesoma to say the truth concerning how she obtained her UTME result. He said that if she says the truth, he will also beg JAMB on her behalf. According to him, he said that he noticed two red flags in Mmesoma’s UTME result when he saw it online.

According to him, he said that their center is no longer known as Thomas Chidoka Center for Human Development on the JAMB portal since 2021. He said that the name was changed to Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Center for Human Development). He said her result slip was showing Thomas Chidoka, without the Nkemefuna foundation written on it. He said that the error made him question the authenticity of the result.

According to him, he said the second red flag was the result template. He said other people who wrote the exam had a different result printout which included passport, Jamb watermark and the exam center name was not mentioned. He said that he has been waiting for her to explain how she got the result, even tho he decided to give her a benefit of doubt. He also praised Jamb for coming out to protect its body.

What’s your opinion concerning the two red flags noticed by Mr. Chikado?

