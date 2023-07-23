‘There Are Two Reasons Why We Now Believe Peter Obi Will Win At The Tribunal’ – Prof Nwaokobia

The Spokesperson of the Obidatti Campaign, Professor Chris Nwaokobia has alleged that there are two reasons why they now believe that Peter Obi will win at the election petition tribunal. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that they now discern that the President failing to win 25% in the FCT is a serious issue. He also noted that the Vice President’s double candidacy could as well potentially nullify the victory of the ruling party in the last election.

He said, ”There are two reasons why we now believe Peter Obi will win at the Tribunal. The First is the real flag that was thrown by Mr. President and his team. They did say in uncertain terms that a certain demand by the constitution for a President to win 25% of Abuja must be upheld and that if the judiciary decides to rule on that position, there is a likelihood of anarchy. And that’s trying to overhaul or threaten the judiciary because they know the truth.

Then secondly, what is important for the Judiciary is to determine whether indeed the Vice President, Kashim Shettima did meet the constitutional provision. Because indeed at some point, he had two tickets; one for the Senate and one for the Vice President. These are fundamental issues.”

[Start From 9:07]



