“There Are Two Reasons Why We Now Believe Peter Obi Will Win At The Tribunal” – Prof Nwaokobia

It would be recalled that the main opposition parties candidates that took part in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party are seeking for the presidential election petition court to upturn the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for various irregularities during the election, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu not scoring 25 percent in the federal capital territory.

Professor Chris Nwaokobia’s statements shed light on the potential grounds on which the Obidatti Campaign believes Peter Obi could emerge victorious at the election petition tribunal. The first reason he provides is the President’s failure to win 25% of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Constitution demands that a President must secure at least this percentage in order to be considered a valid winner. By not meeting this requirement, it raises questions about the legitimacy of the President’s victory.

Additionally, Nwaokobia pointed out that the Vice President’s dual candidacy could potentially invalidate the ruling party’s victory in the previous election.

Nwaokobia emphasized the importance of the Judiciary in determining whether the Vice President met the constitutional requirements, as he had both a Senate ticket and a Vice Presidential ticket at one point.

These factors, according to Nwaokobia, are crucial in their belief that Peter Obi will be successful at the tribunal.

It is now up to the election petition tribunal to carefully consider these claims and evidence presented before making a final decision. The outcome of this tribunal will undoubtedly have significant implications for the political landscape of the country. Both the President’s failure to meet the 25% threshold in the FCT and the Vice President’s dual candidacy will be thoroughly examined to determine their impact on the legitimacy of the ruling party’s victory. Only then will it become clear if Peter Obi’s chances of winning are indeed bolstered by these factors.

