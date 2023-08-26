There Are Too Many Worshippers Of Gold In Church, Their Primary Concern Is What To Have – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on “Beware The God Of Gold Is On The Hunt For Precious Souls” || AYAC 2023 at Breaking New Grounds (Day 4, Evening Session.

According to him, “You allow God to guide you and goodness and mercy will be following you all the days of your life. You can’t choose gold or money and not mourn.1 Timothy 6:10. You can’t choose God and lack good and you can’t choose money and not mourn. There are too many worshippers of gold in church, their primary concern is what to have, where to live. Some are renting houses beyond their income. Their income for the year is less than the rent of the house that they live in. What a world that we live in. What an insanity.”

He then said, “Beware. The god of gold is ever seeking for worship, he is ever on the hunt for precious souls but you have escaped. The Bible defined the worship of the god of gold as a great sin. In Exodus 32:31,36, only the Levites responded. If Satan could tempt Christ to worship the god of gold, just anyone else could be tempted.”

Finally, he said, “God is not against our prosperity, it is part and parcel of our inheritance in redemption. He became poor so that we through his poverty might be rich. He obtained for us at his resurrection: power, riches, wisdom, glory, honour, strength and blessings. Revelation 5:12. It is not our ambition, it is our birthright in redemption. Wealth is not my ambition, it is my birthright in redemption.

