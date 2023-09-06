‘There Are Too Many Accounts On Which We Can Win, The Lawyers Were Very Clever’ – Dele Momodu

A former presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has disclosed that there are too many accounts on which they can win the presidential election tribunal case.

Dele Momodu said this while speaking in an interview with Channels TV. Dele Momodu said their lawyers were very clever and technical, and they made better use of their time on the case because they knew there was no time to pursue the presidential election tribunal case for two to three years.

He said, ”I’m an optimist, I’m not going to be pessimistic about this. There are too many accounts on which we can win, the lawyers were very clever. Unlike before when they will pursue let’s go and recount, let’s go and do a forensic investigation. This time they were more technical and they made better use of their time. Because they know there is no time to be pursuing this case for two to three years. Everything points to the fact that we have a better chance than any other party.”

[Start From 31:15]

