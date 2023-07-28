‘There Are Three Things That Is Going To Happen With El Rufai In Tinubu’s Government’ – Shehu Sani

A Former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has alleged that three things will happen to Tinubu’s administration with the inclusion of Nasir El Rufai in Tinubu’s cabinet. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that the former governor of Kaduna State did not have a good relationship with fellow ministers while he was the Minister of the FCT under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said, ”There are three things that is going to happen with El Rufai in Tinubu’s government. Firstly, he will plot against Shettima and has going to plant a seed of discord between President Tinubu and Shettima. He has a track record of doing that, he did that between Atiku and Obasanjo.

Secondly, El Rufai will not limit himself to his ministry, if you set him to works or ation or power. He will meddle in every ministry in the government. And he did that when he was FCT minister, he fought Kema Chikwe who was Minister of Ation. He fought Adamu Beloo who was minister of Agric. He set Obasanjo against the National assembly.”

