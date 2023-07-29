‘There Are Some Of The Names In Tinubu’s Cabinet That Could Make You Throw Up’ – Daniel Bwala

The Former Spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Campaign, Daniel Bwala has alleged that some of the names included in the Bola Tinubu’s cabinet list are incompatible with what the President had promised Nigerians. He said in an interview with Arise that one of the Minister nominees was a former minister who had served the country few years ago. According to him, there should have been a fresh inclusion of new politicians and technocrats.

He said, ”In terms of moral qualification, that is what we call character and fitness. This is when the Nigerian people look at their morality, your character, your antecedent, your history. And there are some of the names in Tinubu’s cabinet that could make you throw up. For example, a person who was a minister and then became a governor and served for two terms. And then going back to a ministerial position.

It’s just like saying you are repeating a class. For me, it’s repugnant to National Justice, equity and good conscience. It’s like saying you are a commissioner, then you became a governor and after that, you want to go back to being a commissioner.”

[Start From 6:01]



Oxygen (

)