There Are So Many Armed Men & Non-State Actors In The Southeast Claiming They’re Agitators—Ekeozenwa

During an interview with Channels Television, Sylvester Ekeozenwa stated that there are so many armed men and non-state actors in the Southeast claiming they’re agitators when they’re not. He added that they’re just hiding under the guise of Nnamdi Kanu to cover up their nefarious acts.

He also revealed that a House of Assembly member was beheaded in Anambra State last year due to the high rate of crimes in the area. He added that some faceless groups have also come out to say that anyone who is a government appointee or official in the southeast would be eliminated.

According to him, “Now, there are so many armed men, non-state actors, armed in various bushes and forests around the southeast, claiming that they’re agitators and that they’ll not stop the unrest until Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released. There have been so many issues in the past. In fact, you’ll see some faceless group wearing masks saying that whoever you are, once you’re a political appointee or a government official around Southeast Asia, if they get you, they’re going to eliminate you. Of course, in Anambra State, I think it was sometime last year, we lost a house of Assembly members who were gruesomely beheaded. So these are among the issues that the southeast is facing. And I always say one thing, no matter the form or manner of an agitation, once a criminal is in the forest, he has to fend for food.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (43:00)

