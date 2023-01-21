There Are Places In Nigeria Where They ‘ve Have Not Heard Of Peter Obi Before- Dele Momodu

According to Chief Dele Momodu, head of strategic communications for the People’s Democratic Party presidential campaign committee, Peter Obi is unknown in some parts of Nigeria.

He again said that the Labour Party needs structure and that without it, they wouldn’t be much of a danger in the elections, despite the fact that many surveys had Peter Obi as the winner of the upcoming elections.

He said: “When I see all the opinion polls, in all the polling that have been done, they will say Obi is the next president of Nigeria. Where? In which country? Have you been to Jigawa? Have you been to Zamfara? There are places in Nigeria where they’ve never heard the name of Obi ever in their lives. Are they not going to vote? The real voters are there. The ‘Obidients’ have been abusing me since I mentioned structure, but it is the reality. If you don’t build your structures, it will not stand.”

Source: Tribune

