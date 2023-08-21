NEWS

There Are People You Will See, When You Greet Them, They Will Refuse To Reply Your Greetings-Enenche

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared his message with the public.

While speaking on The impotence of Faith in a Sunday worship service Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “There Are People You will See, when You Greet Them, They will Refuse To Reply Your Greetings, they are wondering, “why should he be the one? Is it only you? Why should she be the one? Why should they be the one?” It’s not of him that willeth nor runneth, it’s of God that showeth mercy. Speaking further he said “By the way, God is no respecter of persons, He’s a respecter of principles. If Cain did what Abel did, God would have accepted him too. We went to Houston, Texas, the Mayor gave us an award, declared 3 days, Dunamis Revival Fire Conference days for the city of Houston. He sent his representative because he couldn’t be there.

Speaking further he said “For Leeds program, the Mayor of Leeds came for the program himself, before he left, he asked for prayers. He was about going and said, “but you have not prayed for me”. I took him back to the altar. None of them, we didn’t invite any of them. I don’t know them, we were there and they showed up and then somebody may be trying to kill himself for what we had no hand in. In several aspects of your life, yourself shouldn’t be a victim of such. Don’t be envious and jealous because God favoured anybody. There’s no star that shines so bright enough to block the shining of another star. There’s no eagle, no bird in the sky that flies so massively that blocks the flying of another eagle. I haven’t seen where the elephant was too big until it blocked the road for another elephant to pass.

Dyoungmon (
)

