There Are People Whose Destinies Have Been Aborted Because They Heard The Voice Of Someone -Pastor Paul Enenche

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke on “Light From Heaven 2 – The Preparation Of God’s Servant” at Glory Conference 2023, Leeds, England United Kingdom, Day 2.

According to him, What was the thing that happened to Saul when the light came, he heard a voice. The voice of God is key to fulfilling the purpose of God for our lives. The voice of God is key to becoming who God wants us to become in life. Whether it is in ministry or business and endeavour of life. Who you hear and what you hear will determine the outcome of your life.”

He then said, “The question I am asking today is whose voice are you hearing? Who is speaking into your life? What is the most important voice in your ears? When you wake up in the morning what voice are you hearing? There are many of us hearing the voice of society and taking decisions based on society. There are many following the effects of the bandwagon. There are many who are not serving God as they should because they heard the voice of a friend.”

“There are many doing ministry somehow because they heard the voice of a colleague. There are people whose destinies have been aborted because they heard the voice of someone. There are people who relocated from one place to the other when they needed not to relocate at all. Just that they heard a voice. Somebody gave them counsel, they heard a voice and that voice took them out of their destiny permanently. My prayer is that no one will hear the wrong voice.”

